Guided by Rahul, Jaiswal prospers in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal moved from 96 to 100 in only his second Test innings in Australia with a ramped six off Josh Hazlewood but had to wait for the replays to confirm the maximum.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 14:43 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 14:43 IST
