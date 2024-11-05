Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Harmanpreet Kaur rises to 9th, Smriti Mandhana remains fourth in women's ODI rankings

In the bowling chart, seasoned spinner Deepti Sharma gained important rating points after helping India win the series 2-1.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 09:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketODIHarmanpreet KaurSmriti MandhanaIndian Women's Cricket Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us