I was just bowling to my strengths, says Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar said he was focusing on bowling to his strengths in a 'heartening' return to Indian colours. Sunday's match against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium was just Sundar's second appearance in the format after his debut against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017.

Sundar didn't disappoint, picking up 3/30, including taking out Brandon King and Darren Bravo in the same over to break the back of West Indies' batting in the middle overs.

"I was just bowling to my strengths. I suppose we had some plans for their batsmen. They are relatively quite aggressive and we just wanted to execute those plans. It was a wide sense of relief to be in the Indian colours. So, it was very good for me to be back and it was heartening to get an opportunity as well. It was just about bowling to my strengths and doing that," said Sundar in the virtual press conference.

Sundar was brought into the attack in the eighth over and looked in control as the West Indies batters' struggled against him. He feels his early entry into the innings hasn't been surprising. "That's something I have been doing for the last few games. I have bowled in the power-play and bowled with the new ball. The fact that I even played the Vijay Hazare really helped me. That helped me bowl in different situations of the game and even over there I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped me."

He credited captain Rohit Sharma for telling bowlers' to back their strong points while bowling. "Rohit bhai always wants bowlers to bowl to their strengths and not get carried away with too much planning or who will come up against whom. He always asks us to stick to our strengths and execute every delivery to their best potential. That's something he always emphasises on and I myself just want to execute on bowling my stock balls and strength levels."

