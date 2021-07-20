ICC Rankings: Mithali Raj back on top of Women ODI list

ICC Rankings: Mithali Raj back on top of Women ODI list, Mandhana no. 3 among T20 batters

This is the ninth time Mithali is number one among batters since first occupying the spot more than 16 years ago

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 15:33 ist
India captain Mithali Raj. Credit: PTI Photo

India captain Mithali Raj is back on top of the ICC Women's ODI rankings list with 762 points, while elegant left-hander Smriti Mandhana is the other top-10 slot occupant, at number nine.

This is the ninth time Mithali is number one among batters since first occupying the spot more than 16 years ago, after West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor slipped to the fifth position.

In the bowlers' list, Jhulan Goswami at fifth position is the lone Indian in the top-10, while Deepti Sharma holds an identical slot in the all-rounder's category.

In the Women's T20I Player Rankings, India's left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana has attained a career-best equalling the third position after slamming a fine 70 in the final match of their series against England, the only game played in the format over the past week.

In Tuesday's weekly update, which took into account performances in the last three matches of the five-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan that Taylor's side won 3-2, the West Indies captain has lost 30 points after scoring 49 and 21 in the two times she batted.

Taylor, who had reclaimed the number one position last week courtesy her unbeaten century in the first match of the series, has also lost her top position among all-rounders to Australia's Ellyse Perry and slipped three places among bowlers after going wicket-less in the three matches. 

