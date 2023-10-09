Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Netherlands win toss, elected to field; New Zealand bring in Ferguson for Neesham

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the continued absence of recuperating Kane Williamson.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 08:07 IST

Follow Us

Netherlands won the toss and elected to field against last edition's runners-up New Zealand in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Netherlands will be searching for a win on the day after losing their tournament opener against Pakistan, while New Zealand will look to consolidate their position after emerging victors against England at Ahmedabad.

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the continued absence of recuperating Kane Williamson.

The Kiwis also replaced James Neesham with pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 08:07 IST)
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandCricket World CupICC World CupThe Netherlands

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT