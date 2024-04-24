Impact player rule: entertaining cricket but takes all-rounders out of game, LSG consultant Voges

"The scores have been going up, and the teams have got genuine batters coming in at number seven or eight, while the batters have gone hard right from the start," the Australian said after the six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings here on Tuesday night.

"Certainly makes for entertaining cricket, but it takes the all-rounders out of the game for a little bit and their effectiveness. The all-rounder always balances the side and perhaps it is not as important with the Impact Sub," he explained.

Asked if the rule is comparable to Power Surge in Australia's Big Bash League, Voges said the latter adds to the contest, and he is a fan of it. Unlike the IPL, which has a six-over power play at the start of the innings, the BBL features a four-over power play.

Power Surge is then a two-over phase of only two fielders outside the circle, sought by the batting team at any point following the 11th over of its innings.

"I like the Power Surge back at home. It just adds another element to the game."

"While chasing, you never feel like you are out of the game. But we have also seen multiple wickets fall during that period," he said.

Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 124 ensured that Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a double over defending champion Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition. Stonis, who has been promising with the bat, was promoted to number three in this clash.

Voges said the decision was easy given his successful outing as a top-order batter for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

"In the first half of the tournament, the number three batting position is something that did not work for us. We gave Marcus the opportunity since he has performed well in the top order in Big Bash," he told reporters here.