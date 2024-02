In-form Jaiswal breaks into top-20 of ICC Test rankings

Dubai: Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday broke into the top-20 of the ICC Test Rankings, rising 14 spots to 15th in the batting charts after scoring back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing series against England.

The 22-year-old left-hander joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians— Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal scored 209 in India's first innings in the second Test at Visakhapatnam and then hit unbeaten 214 runs in the second essay at Rajkot to contribute in the home team's massive 434-run victory over England that took them 2-1 up in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was the player-of-the-match in Rajkot, also climbed up in the batting rankings from 41st to 34th position after his knock of 112 in the first innings, the ICC said in a statement.