In view of security concerns, Hyderabad police want Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up WC game rescheduled: Report

HCA officials expressed frustration at the lack of a proper response from the BCCI despite having reached out to the Board multiple times. The Board has so far not issued a revised schedule or expressed its intention to do the same.

Local authorities have advised the HCA to reconsider the games on October 9 (New Zealand vs. Netherlands) and 10 (Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka), particularly due to steep security concerns about the game on the 10th.

Per the report, Hyderabad Police have highlighted the challenge of providing security for both matches consecutively - especially given the tightened security arrangements required in view of the Pakistani team playing on Indian soil. The report notes that nearly 3,000 police personnel will be on duty for just one game, in addition to teams that will be stationed at the hotel where the Pakistan side lodges.



The 2023 World Cup itinerary has already seen nine game reschedules due to various factors, including festivals and logistical concerns. The India-Pakistan match scheduled to be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium was moved to avoid conflicting with Navratri celebrations, and the Pakistan-England match scheduled in Kolkata was shifted to accommodate the Kali Puja festival. These changes have led to adjustments in the overall schedule as well, the publication reported.