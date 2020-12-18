Ind vs Aus: Bumrah strikes double blow after India tail collapse

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed both Australia openers in quick succession before tea to leave the hosts rattled on 35 for two on the second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc took 4-53 as Australia ripped through the Indian tail in the first half an hour of play to dismiss the tourists for 244.

Matthew Wade had been promoted to open with Joe Burns in place of the injured David Warner and he survived a testing introduction to the position before being trapped lbw for eight.

Burns, who retained his place in the side despite poor form in the lead-up to the four-match series, departed in Bumrah's next over, also for eight, when a yorker landed low on his pad.

Both Wade and Burns reviewed but the decisions were upheld leaving Marnus Labuschagne, who had hit four boundaries for 16 runs, and Steve Smith to resume after the break looking to cut deep into India's tally.

Labuschagne survived an early scare when he edged a ball through the slips and another before the break when he was dropped by Bumrah on the boundary rope.

India had resumed on 233-6 but were able to add only 11 runs for their last four wickets in 25 deliveries before heading back to the dressing room to prepare for the field.

Pat Cummins (3-48) removed Ravichandran Ashwin (15) caught behind with the third ball of the day and Wriddhiman Saha (9) departed in similar fashion in the next over after offering a poor shot to a Starc delivery.

Umesh Yadav slogged one four but another attempt spooned into the air for Wade to take just wide of mid-on, giving Starc his fourth wicket.

Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a golden duck fending off a steepling Cummins delivery on the first ball of the following over.