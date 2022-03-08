Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

Ind vs SL, second Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 14:06 ist
Axar Patel (L) and Kuldeep Yadav (R): Credit Reuters/ PTI File Photos

Axar Patel will be replacing Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played from March 12-16th in Bengaluru, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

