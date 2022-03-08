Ind vs SL, second Test: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel will be replacing Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played from March 12-16th in Bengaluru, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

