India beat Bangladesh by 86 runs, clinch T20 series

<p>India beat Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20 International in New Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. </p><p>Asked to bat first, Nitish Reddy (76 off 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 off 29 balls) led India's recovery with a superb partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket as they posted a challenging total of 221 for nine.</p><p>In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 135 for nine.</p> <p>India had won the first T20 held at Gwalior by seven wickets.</p><p>The third match of the series will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12). </p>