India-born USA spinner Nisarg Patel can't wait to play against Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

Cricket will only grow in USA if American kids see a career in our sport

It will be the first time a major cricketing event is taking place in USA and considering the sport is part of Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, it will be interesting to how the locals respond to the sport they know very little about.

It is mainly the South Asian and Caribbean community that is driving the game in the country. Major League Cricket last year was another major event in the sport's journey in the region.

"A lot of good things are happening, major league and minor league cricket but that needs to change a little bit. It has only been a year for the major league. I would personally like to see U19 or U21 cricketers get a mandatory spot in the playing eleven.

"I would also like to see USA contract players in the playing eleven which gives those players the opportunity to play with and against the bigger names.

"If they don't get that opportunity it doesn't help anybody. How much can you learn while sitting in the dugout? What is the best way to grow the game in USA? It has to be a mixture of both. If the South Asian and Caribbean population doesn't play then the American community doesn't get a chance to experience the game.

"Ultimately what needs to change in USA is that an American kid in a high school needs to see a future in the game. There are so many sports in America, the country is built on Olympic medals. For cricket to succeed, we need to show them there is a career out of playing cricket," he said.