India can do a hat-trick of Test series win in Australia: Ravi Shastri

Dubai: India is capable of a hat-trick of Test series triumphs in Australia given the quality of its bowlers and the strong batting lineup that has the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.

India have won the last two Test series in Australia and have held onto the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the Kangaroos claimed a 2-0 series victory on home soil at the beginning of 2015.

"With (Jasprit) Bumrah fit, (Mohammed) Shami fit, you've got Mohammed Siraj there. You've got the likes of (Ravinchandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja and some very good bench strength as well... One can't wait for that series to start and (I think) India can do the hat-trick (of series victories in Australia)," Shastri told ICC.