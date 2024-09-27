Home
India opt to bowl in second Test against Bangladesh

India's Akash Deep strikes Bangladesh early with two quick wickets.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 06:27 IST

Kanpur: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh here on Friday (September 27).

Hosts India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have fielded an unchanged side.

Bangladesh have however made a couple of changes with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing Taskin Ahdmed and Nahid Rana.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

At the time of publishing, Bangladesh has scored 46 runs in 16 overs. They suffered two early blows thanks to Akash Deep's good bowling. He scalped Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24).

India had won the opening Test by 280 runs.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Published 27 September 2024, 06:27 IST
KanpurTest matchindia vs Bangaldesh

