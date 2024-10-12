India pulverise Bangladesh by 133 runs to sweep T20I series 3-0

<p>Hyderabad: India pulverised Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20I to sweep the series 3-0 here on Saturday.</p><p>India recorded the highest-ever T20I total of 297/6 for any full member side to seal the outcome of the game in the first half itself.</p><p>It was also the second highest total in recognised matches of the shortest format.</p>.Enjoying my time as India's T20 captain: Suryakumar Yadav.<p>In reply, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Though they scored at nearly 10 an over in the first half of their run chase, their fight eventually fizzled out.</p><p>Bangladesh managed 164/7 in their 20 overs with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 63 not out.</p><p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> </p><p>India: 297/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 111, Suryakumar Yadav 75, Riyan Parag 34, Hardik Pandya 47; Tanzin Hasan Sakib 3/66) beat Bangladesh 164/7 in 20 overs (Litton Das 42, Towhid Hridoy 63 not out; Mayank Yadav 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 3/30) by 133 runs.</p>