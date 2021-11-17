India to host 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh

India will host three ICC events in 2024-31 cycle while Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the global men's white ball events from 2024-2031 and 11 full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophy events.

The BCCI will host the 2026 T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy as well as the 2031 ODI World Cup (with Bangladesh) while a global cricket event will return to Pakistan after more than two decades.

Notably, Pakistan would be staging an ICC event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka. The country has not been able to host many international games since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team.

"It's a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality," said PCB chairman, Rameez Raja in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Countries like Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.

"The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management," the ICC said in a statement.

"A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women's and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year," it added.

The ICC also said that the hosting rights are subject to completion of the host agreements and the ICC will now work closely with the members to finalise arrangements. In all, 17 Members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight ICC Men's white ball events scheduled in the cycle.

"We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every Member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," said ICC Chair Greg Barclay.

"It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us. This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world," he added.

2024-2031 list of tournament hosts:

2024 T20 World Cup — USA and West Indies in June

2025 Champions Trophy — Pakistan in February

2026 T20 World Cup — India and Sri Lanka in February

2027 Cricket World Cup (ODIs) — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October/November

2028 T20 World Cup — Australia and New Zealand in October

2029 Champions Trophy — India in October

2030 T20 World Cup — England, Ireland and Scotland in June

2031 World Cup (ODIs) — India and Bangladesh in October/November

