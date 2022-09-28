India vs South Africa 1st T20I: India elect to bowl

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: India elects to bowl

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 28 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 19:22 ist

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss in the first T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
South Africa

What's Brewing

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 