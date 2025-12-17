<p>Lucknow: The fourth T20 International between<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20vs%20south%20africa"> India and South Africa</a> was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by dense layer of smog at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lucknow">Ekana Stadium</a> here.</p><p>The toss was delayed as a blanket of smog enveloped the ground, and following multiple inspections, the umpires eventually abandoned the match.</p><p>India lead the five-match series 2-1. </p>