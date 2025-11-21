<p>Guwahati: Guwahati steps into the limelight as it becomes the 28th venue in India to host a Test match on Saturday. The sense of occasion is unmistakable among the people here and the stakes are high as India and South Africa move into the second and final Test with the series on the line.</p>.<p>South Africa lead 1–0 and victory or even a draw will secure their first Test series win in India in 25 years. India, meanwhile, must win to level the contest and avoid a second home series in their last three. And Indian win will also end Temba Bavuma's unbeaten run of 11 Tests, in which he has 10 wins and a draw. </p>.<p class="title">The hosts face an additional challenge with regular captain Shubman Gill ruled out due to injury. His absence hands vice-captain Rishabh Pant his first match as Test captain at home, making him the 38th cricketer to lead India in this format.</p>.<p class="title">Pant has a limited experience of leading, with his most recent assignment being India A's two four-day matches against South Africa. That series ended 1-1 with India A losing the second match after failing to defend 400-plus runs. Pant was at the helm again -- taking over captain's badge after Gill left the field with neck spasm -- when India failed to chase a target of 134. The wicketkeeper-batter, therefore, walks out for the toss with a touch of anxiousness as scrutiny can be harsh if the result doesn't go India's way.</p>.KSCA elections deferred to December 30.<p>Much of the pre-match conversation has centred around the pitch. The grassy surface at Guwahati presents a significantly different picture compared to the sharply turning track seen at Eden Gardens where batting skills took a backseat and luck gained precedence. If the pitch behaves as it appears, the contest could stretch into deeper days which would be a refreshing change from a sequence of short matches across world cricket this year.</p>.<p class="title">India are likely to make at least one change to their playing XI given Gill’s unavailability. There is a close contest between two left-handed top-order batters, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom are pushing hard for selection. Another intriguing decision concerns Washington Sundar who was promoted to the No. 3 position in Kolkata. Whether he retains that slot if Sudharsan, who has been earmarked as one-drop, is picked ahead of Padikkal, who was in imperious touch in domestic cricket.</p>.<p class="title">Another potential change on card is Nitish Reddy replacing Axar Patel, given the look of the pitch. A fourth spinner on this track may be prove to be superfluous as conditions may not warrant his services. </p>.<p class="title">Another unique element is the timing of play. The Test begins at 9.00 am -- instead of the conventional 9.30 or 10.00 -- to compensate for shorter daylight in the region. Players have spoken about how the shift can influence preparation because eating and sleeping patterns must be adjusted. The session scheduling is different too with tea being taken before lunch in order to accommodate the maximum number of overs each day. Adaptability will be a key skill since mornings could provide extra assistance for fast bowlers due to moisture in the pitch and nip in the air.</p>.<p class="title">South Africa have concerns of their own. Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out once again and the visitors are contemplating to include Lungi Ngidi who has joined the squad as cover. The attack did well without Rabada in the first Test with spinners doing the bulk of the job.</p>.<p class="title">Both sides will be under pressure to win the decider; India to draw the series and South Africa to win it. The stage is set for what promises to be a memorable Test in Guwahati, a first in north-east part of India. </p>