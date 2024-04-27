Indian spinners are not spinning the ball in shorter formats: Muttiah Muralitharan

"The batters face throwdowns at the nets, and most of the balls come in straight. So, the batters have made up their mind accordingly, and they look to hit it. But, when the ball deviates, the batters' brains don't know how to react. So, the spinners need to learn how to spin the ball to have a better chance."

CSK has lost two successive matches and will be hungry for a win at home, while SRH, too, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last game.