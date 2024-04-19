JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out for

From Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran to Shivam Dube, here we list five batters to watch out for in today's fixture.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:00 IST

A classy opener with the ability to dismantle any bowling attack, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the key batters in CSK's lineup.

A classy opener with the ability to dismantle any bowling attack, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the key batters in CSK's lineup.

Credit: PTI

Aggressive opener, Quinton de Kock is capable of getting his team off to a flying start.

Aggressive opener, Quinton de Kock is capable of getting his team off to a flying start.

Credit: PTI

A consistent batter with elegant shots, Shivam Dube has impressed with his batting in the IPL tournament.

A consistent batter with elegant shots, Shivam Dube has impressed with his batting in the IPL tournament.

Credit: PTI

Explosive left-handed batter, Nicholas Pooran can turn the game around quickly with his brutal strikes.

Explosive left-handed batter, Nicholas Pooran can turn the game around quickly with his brutal strikes.

Credit: PTI

Dynamic all-rounder, particularly effective in the T20 format, Ravindra Jadeja is experienced campaigner and can change the game's course single handedly.

Dynamic all-rounder, particularly effective in the T20 format, Ravindra Jadeja is experienced campaigner and can change the game's course single handedly.

Credit: PTI

(Published 19 April 2024, 06:00 IST)
Sports NewsRuturaj GaikwadChennai Super KingsCricketRavindra JadejaIPLLucknow Super GiantsQuinton de KockNicholas PooranShivam Dube

