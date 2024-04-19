IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out for

A classy opener with the ability to dismantle any bowling attack, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the key batters in CSK's lineup.
Aggressive opener, Quinton de Kock is capable of getting his team off to a flying start.
A consistent batter with elegant shots, Shivam Dube has impressed with his batting in the IPL tournament.
Explosive left-handed batter, Nicholas Pooran can turn the game around quickly with his brutal strikes.
Dynamic all-rounder, particularly effective in the T20 format, Ravindra Jadeja is experienced campaigner and can change the game's course single handedly.
