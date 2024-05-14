Home
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out

From Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs to KL Rahul, here we list five batters to watch out for in today's game between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 06:27 IST
Delhi Capitals' young gun, Jake Fraser-McGurk's brutal batting and ability to convert starts into big scores make him key player to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

KL Rahul's tactical acumen as LSG's skipper makes him indispensable to watch against Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI

Tristan Stubbs' ability to accelerate runs when needed makes him a key player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting style and his ability to anchor innings make him a force to be reckoned with tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Rishab Pant's ability to play scores under pressure makes him a valuable asset for the Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI

Published 14 May 2024, 06:27 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketKL RahulIPLRishabh PantDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsNicholas Pooran

