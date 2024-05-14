IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out

Delhi Capitals' young gun, Jake Fraser-McGurk's brutal batting and ability to convert starts into big scores make him key player to watch out for.
KL Rahul's tactical acumen as LSG's skipper makes him indispensable to watch against Delhi Capitals.
Tristan Stubbs' ability to accelerate runs when needed makes him a key player in today's game.
Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting style and his ability to anchor innings make him a force to be reckoned with tonight's fixture.
Rishab Pant's ability to play scores under pressure makes him a valuable asset for the Delhi Capitals.
