sports cricket

IPL 2024: Gill powers Gujarat Titans to a challenging 199 against Punjab Kings

The Gujarat Titans skipper led from the front with a swashbuckling knock.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 15:44 IST

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls to take his team to a challenging total of 199 for four against Punjab Kings in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ahmedabad.

Earlier, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to field.

Both the teams made one change each from the previous match. PBKS brought Sikandar Raza in place of injured Liam Livingstone.

GT replaced injured David Miller, who has a niggle, with Kane Williamson.

(Published 04 April 2024, 15:44 IST)
