IPL 2024 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to Harshit Rana, here we list five bowlers to watch in today's game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:13 IST

Sunil Narine's ability to spin the ball both ways and contribute with the bat makes him a must-watch player in today's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Sam Curran's innovative captaincy and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

A genuine all-rounder, Andre Russell is in a good form both with bat and ball and is one of the vital players for KKR in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Arshdeep Singh's ability to swing the ball at pace and pick up early wickets makes him a dangerous bowler.

Credit: PTI

Harshit Rana has been impressive with his bowling and his quick pace and deadly yorkers make him a potent weapon.

Credit: PTI

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:13 IST)
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLPunjab Kings

