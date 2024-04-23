IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Quinton de Kock's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball makes him a formidable force in LSG's batting lineup.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive batting makes him a valuable asset in CSK's batting lineup.
Nicholas Pooran's innovative batting and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.
Ajinkya Rahane's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a potential threat in today's match between CSK and LSG.
KL Rahul's experience and ability to accelerate runs makes him a key player in LSG's batting lineup.
(Published 23 April 2024, 06:02 IST)