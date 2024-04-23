JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

From LSG's Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran to CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, here we list five batters to watch out for today's game.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 06:02 IST

Quinton de Kock's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball makes him a formidable force in LSG's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive batting makes him a valuable asset in CSK's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran's innovative batting and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Ajinkya Rahane's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a potential threat in today's match between CSK and LSG.

Credit: PTI

KL Rahul's experience and ability to accelerate runs makes him a key player in LSG's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI

(Published 23 April 2024, 06:02 IST)
Sports NewsAjinkya RahaneRuturaj GaikwadChennai Super KingsCricketKL RahulIPLLucknow Super GiantsQuinton de KockNicholas Pooran

