Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Keep an eye on these five bowlers who can can single-handedly change the course of the game.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 05:25 IST

Known for his good length, Tushar Deshpande is a potent weapon in any bowling attack.

Known for his good length, Tushar Deshpande is a potent weapon in any bowling attack.

Credit: PTI

Krunal Pandya's ability to pick up crucial wickets makes him a game-changer.

Krunal Pandya's ability to pick up crucial wickets makes him a game-changer.

Credit: PTI

Known for his tight length and variations, Mustafizur Rahman is one of the key bowlers in CSK's lineup.

Known for his tight length and variations, Mustafizur Rahman is one of the key bowlers in CSK's lineup.

Credit: PTI

Yash Thakur's ability to disturb batsmen with the variations makes him a formidable force in LSG lineup.

Yash Thakur’s ability to disturb batsmen with the variations makes him a formidable force in LSG lineup.

Credit: PTI

With variations and pinpoint accuracy, Ravindra Jadeja is a true genius with the ball and can single-handedly change the course of the match.

With variations and pinpoint accuracy, Ravindra Jadeja is a true genius with the ball and can single-handedly change the course of the match.

Credit: PTI

(Published 23 April 2024, 05:25 IST)
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketIPLLucknow Super Giants

