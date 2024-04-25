IPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5 bowlers to watch out for

SRH captain Pat Cummins' ability to swing the ball at pace and pick up early wickets makes him a dangerous bowler in today's game.
T Natarajan has impressed all with his pinpoint accuracy and tight bowling. Natarajan can single-handedly change the course of the game at any point.
Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd
A young sensation for RCB, Yash Dayal has impressed everyone with his bowling and is one of the must-watch players in today's game.
Mayank Markande has emerged as another star bowler for SRH. With an array of variations, Mayank has become a nightmare for batsmen in the tournament.
With his searing pace and deadly yorkers, Mohammed Siraj is a formidable force in the RCB bowling lineup.
Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial
(Published 25 April 2024, 06:49 IST)