IPL 2024 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Mohammed Siraj and Pat Cummins to Yash Dayal, here are five bowlers to watch out for in today's game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 06:49 IST

SRH captain Pat Cummins' ability to swing the ball at pace and pick up early wickets makes him a dangerous bowler in today's game.

Credit: PTI

T Natarajan has impressed all with his pinpoint accuracy and tight bowling. Natarajan can single-handedly change the course of the game at any point.

Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd

A young sensation for RCB, Yash Dayal has impressed everyone with his bowling and is one of the must-watch players in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Mayank Markande has emerged as another star bowler for SRH. With an array of variations, Mayank has become a nightmare for batsmen in the tournament.

Credit: PTI

With his searing pace and deadly yorkers, Mohammed Siraj is a formidable force in the RCB bowling lineup.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

(Published 25 April 2024, 06:49 IST)
