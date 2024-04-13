IPL 2024: RR win toss, opt to bowl against Dhawan-less PBKS

Chandigarh: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings, who will be led by Sam Curran, in their IPL match here on Saturday.

England all-rounder Curran will guide PBKS after regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan sat out with a niggle.

For PBKS, Atharva Taide replaced Dhawan, while Liam Livingstone also returned to the XI.