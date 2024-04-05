IPL 2024: Stuart Broad backs struggling Butler to discover form this season

"Although he hasn't quite found his form in this tournament yet, he's been dismissed twice by some pretty good bowling. I think this will be the tournament where he plays well.

"He has a great relationship with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal at the top of the order, and if both of them fire, Rajasthan Royals will certainly make the playoffs, if not challenge for the trophy."

Butler was the IPL's Most Valuable Player in 2022 but had a forgettable outing in 2023. He also struggled at the 50-overs World Cup in India last year when defending champions England exited in the group stage.

"I think we need to be patient with him," Broad said.

"Once he starts facing a lot of balls, he's going to score a lot of runs in this tournament."