IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Pat Cummins' quick pace and ability to break partnerships make him a formidable bowler for SRH in their match against LSG.
LSG's young talent Yash Thakur has impressed everyone with his bowling skills under pressure. His ability to generate steep bounce makes him a threatening bowler in today's match.
A master of swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the potential to trouble the batsmen with the new ball and subtle variations.
With his swinging deliveries and unpredictable bounce, Naveen-ul-Haq is a key weapon for LSG in today's game.
T Natarajan's left-arm pace and ability to trap batters in the death overs make him a dangerous bowler in tonight's fixture.
Published 08 May 2024, 05:39 IST