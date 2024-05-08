Home
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yash Thakur, here we take a look at the five bowlers to watch out for in today's game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 05:39 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 05:39 IST

Pat Cummins' quick pace and ability to break partnerships make him a formidable bowler for SRH in their match against LSG.

Credit: PTI

LSG's young talent Yash Thakur has impressed everyone with his bowling skills under pressure. His ability to generate steep bounce makes him a threatening bowler in today's match.

Credit: PTI

A master of swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the potential to trouble the batsmen with the new ball and subtle variations.

Credit: PTI

With his swinging deliveries and unpredictable bounce, Naveen-ul-Haq is a key weapon for LSG in today's game.

Credit: PTI

T Natarajan's left-arm pace and ability to trap batters in the death overs make him a dangerous bowler in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Published 08 May 2024, 05:39 IST
