IPL 2024 | Virat Kohli smashes another fifty as RCB post 182 against KKR

Bengaluru: Star batter Virat Kohli’s skilful unbeaten fifty formed the foundation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s competitive 182 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Friday.

Kohli (83, 59b, 4x4, 4x6) and Cameron Green (33 off 21b) milked 65 runs off 42 balls for the second wicket, the primary alliance in RCB innings, as the home side produced a two-faced effort after being asked to bat first on a track that was on the slower side.

An archetypal Dinesh Karthik cameo (20, 8b, 3x6) added gravitas to the RCB total as usual towards the end.

Skipper Faf du Plessis went back early as the Royal Challengers captain’s attempt to scoop pacer Harshit Rana ended in the hands of Mitchell Starc inside the circle.

But a period of stability followed as Kohli and Green kept RCB on the track with a busy stand that saw them reaching 61 for 1 in the Power Play segment.