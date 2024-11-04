Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL auction set to be held in Riyadh at end of November

This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 13:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 13:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketRiyadhIPLIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us