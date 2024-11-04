IPL auction set to be held in Riyadh at end of November

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh in the last week of this month, sources in the BCCI confirmed on Monday.</p>.<p>"The IPL auctions will be held in Riyadh and it has been notified to the franchises. The likely dates are November 24 and 25," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.</p>.<p>This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer.</p>.<p>The 10 franchises will collectively have around Rs 641.5 crore to spend for 204 slots that are available. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.</p>.<p>As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore. </p>