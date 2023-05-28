IPL Final: CSK vs GT match postponed to reserve day

IPL Final: Match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans postponed to reserve day due to persistent rains

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 28 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 00:58 ist
Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. Credit: Twitter/@sachin_rt

The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 was on Sunday moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently did not allow the start of the summit showdown here.

The announcement was made at 10:55 pm local time.

The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

With the weather forecast not being too promising for the final on Sunday, it only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house.

It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the groundstaff more than a hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped.

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year's case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is full possibility of a 20-20 over match.

Sports News
ipl 2023
Indian Premier League
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya

