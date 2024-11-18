IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV & online

Of the 574 players set to witness their fate sealed by the franchises, 366 are Indians and the remaining 208 overseas. There are 81 players in the top bracket while 27 are in Rs 1.5 crore category. There are 18 in the Rs 1.25 crore category while 23 have priced themselves at Rs 1 crore.
The franchises will loosen their purse strings for the likes of Rishab Pant, Glen Maxwell, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler who have a base price of Rs 2 crore each. David Miller and Rachin Ravindra have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore each while the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Agarwalhave a base price of Rs 1 crore. Some players have been categorised in the price bracket of Rs 75 lakhs, 50 lakhs and 20 lakhs.
Here are the live-streaming details:-
Where will IPL 2025 auction take place?
The IPL 2025 mega auction is happening in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. It is the second time that an IPL auction is happening overseas.
When will IPL 2025 auction take place?
The two-day mega auction will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2024.
What time will IPL 2025 mega auction start?
The mega auction will commence at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday
How to watch IPL 2025 auction live broadcast on TV?
The IPL 2023 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch IPL 2025 auction live streaming online?
Online viewers can stream the IPL auction via the JioCinema app.
Published 18 November 2024, 10:37 IST