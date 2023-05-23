IPL Qualifier-1: CSK set 173 target for GT

IPL Qualifier-1: CSK set 173 target for GT

More to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 21:23 ist
Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway plays a shot during the IPL 2023 first qualifier cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings scored 172/7 in the first IPL qualifier match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

More to follow... 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Gujarat Titans
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Hardik Pandya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 