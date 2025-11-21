<p>Since yesterday, social media has been buzzing with engagement rumours of Indian cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardik-pandya">Hardik Pandya</a> and Mahieka Sharma. The rumours started making headlines after the couple shared a series of photos on Instagram, leading fans to believe that this was an engagement ritual. In the visuals, the alleged couple is seen conducting a pooja ceremony.</p>.<p>Netizens quickly jumped to conclusions, believing that the intimate ceremony was a step forward to their wedding. The pictures also evoked memories of Hardik’s previous intimate wedding with Natasa Stankovic, where a similar cosy home-based ceremony had taken place, fuelling further comparisons.</p><p>For the pooja, Hardik and Mahieka opted for colour-coordinated traditional outfits and were seen happily posing and looking closely enough for social media to assume the couple has taken a serious step forward. The engagement buzz grew stronger when eagle-eyed netizens spotted Mahieka proudly flaunting a diamond ring.</p><p>Hardik and Mahieka didn’t make any official announcement about their relationship, but went Insta-official by sharing their pictures only a few months ago. According to several users online, Hardik has never posted any girlfriend like this before, suggesting a significant shift in his approach to his current relationship with Mahieka.</p><p>Though everyone waits for official confirmation, the visuals that are doing the rounds online primarily suggest a private engagement, convincing the audience of the news.</p>