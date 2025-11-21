Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Is Hardik Pandya secretly engaged to Mahieka Sharma? Visuals fuel rumours

The engagement buzz grew stronger when eagle-eyed netizens spotted Mahieka proudly flaunting a diamond ring.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsSports NewsHardik PandyafashionTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us