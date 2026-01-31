<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ishan-kishan">Ishan Kishan</a> smashed a 42-ball hundred as India showcased their batting firepower ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, beating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> by 46 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to seal a 4-1 series win.</p><p>Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 off 43 balls to anchor India's imposing 271-5 at the Greenfield International Stadium.</p><p>New Zealand opener Finn Allen hammered six sixes in a 38-ball 80 to give the chase early momentum but they were bowled out for 225 with two balls left in the innings after India seamer Arshdeep Singh took a career-best 5-51.</p><p>Earlier, Kishan, who missed the previous game in Visakhapatnam with a niggle, returned at number three and tore into the attack from the outset. Ish Sodhi bore the brunt in the 12th over, when Kishan lashed four fours and two sixes in a seven-ball over that cost 29 runs.</p>.England captain Harry Brook says he lied to protect teammates in New Zealand nightclub incident.<p>After playing second fiddle to Kishan for much of their rapid 137-run stand off 58 balls, India captain Suryakumar Yadav (63) exhibited his own power-hitting prowess by smashing three sixes in a Jacob Duffy over.</p><p>Kishan brought up his 100 with a six before Duffy deceived him with a slow bouncer and Hardik Pandya smacked four sixes in his 42 off 17 balls down the order.</p><p>New Zealand lost opener Tim Seifert cheaply but Allen and Rachin Ravindra (30) kept them in the hunt with a century stand before their chase was derailed.</p><p>After spinner Axar Patel (3-33) removed Allen and Glenn Phillips, seamer Arshdeep demolished the New Zealand middle order to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals.</p>