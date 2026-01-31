Menu
Ishan Kishan smashes 10 sixes as India crush New Zealand

Kishan brought up his 100 with a six before ‍Duffy deceived him with a slow bouncer and Hardik Pandya smacked four sixes in his 42 off 17 balls down the order.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 17:27 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 17:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketKeralaIshan KishanNew Zealand

