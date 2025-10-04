Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Jadeja, Siraj fashion India's innings and 140-run win over WI in first Test

India declared at their overnight score of 448 for five and then blew away the Windies for a paltry 146 in their second innings to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 08:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketRavindra JadejaWest IndiesTest matchMohammad Siraj

Follow us on :

Follow Us