Jadeja, Siraj fashion India's innings and 140-run win over WI in first Test

<p>Ahmedabad: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj scythed through the West Indian batting line-up, setting up India's crushing innings and 140-run win on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Siraj (3/31) and Jadeja (4/54) were the lead bowlers for India. The pacer also completed a seven-wicket match haul, continuing his fine recent form.</p>.<p>Alick Athanaze (38) was the top scorer for the visitors, followed by Justin Greaves (25), but those were never going to help their cause.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: West Indies: 162 all out and 146 all out in 45.1 overs (Alick Athanaze 38; Ravindra Jadeja 4/54, Mohammed Siraj 3/31)</p>.<p>India: 448/5 declared in 128 overs.</p>