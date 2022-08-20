Jhulan Goswami to play her farewell match at Lord's on September 24

Veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire from international cricket at the Lord's, after the third and final ODI on England tour on September 24.

The 39-year-old pacer, who was named in India's squad for the three ODIs in England on Friday, will leave the game as the highest wicket-taker in women's internationals, with 352 wickets across formats. She had earlier missed the tour of Sri Lanka in July, which led to speculations about her international future.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Goswami missed out the series because of fitness issues. She regained full fitness in mid-July and was selected for the England tour following clearance from the National Cricket Academy medical staff.

The report further said that the team management had spoken to her about looking to the future and building a pool of young fast bowlers who can feature across formats.

Notably, Goswami last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year. She hasn't played T20Is since 2018 and played her last Test match in October 2021.

As per a BCCI official, the board was keen on giving her a "proper farewell", because "Jhulan couldn't say goodbye on the field" after picking up a side strain ahead of India's final group game against South Africa.

It has been learned that Goswami is keeping her options open for the inaugural women's IPL that is scheduled for March 2023. The cricketer is also in discussions with a men's IPL team for a mentoring role and she will be a player and mentor for the Bengal women's team for the upcoming domestic season.

Jhulan began her international career as a 19-year-old in March 2002. Over the course of two decades, she played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs and holds the record for the most wickets in ODIs -- 252 -- and has featured in six 50-over World Cups.

India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13, and 15, followed by three ODIs on 18, 21, and 24.