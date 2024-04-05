Jofra Archer a concern, but Ben Stokes has taken right call to miss T20 World Cup, says Stuart Broad

"We've not seen the best of Jofra Archer on the field now, for coming on, nearly four years. He's played bits and bobs, but he's had awful injury problems which is very difficult for him to cope with. I think there's positivity from him and the England camp that there's a chance we might see him in the T20 World Cup, which would be a great lift for England fans and cricket fans around the world," he added.

Archer pulled out of this year's IPL from the Mumbai Indians' squad after he suffered another injury setback in November 2023, but he surprised everyone by turning up to play a match for his school team in Barbados, since they were on the verge of being relegated.

The England and Wales Cricket Board was not aware when Archer answered the SOS call and went on to play the game in December.

Broad said it is concerning that Archer's injury keeps coming back but hoped that there would be an end to it eventually.

"It's a concern that his injury keeps coming back, but he's got some really good people around him to help lift him up and drive him forward. Ultimately, he's signed a two-year contract with England cricket, so they must believe that he'll come back to his best as soon as possible," Broad said.

Talking about the T20 World Cup in June, Broad said the only aspect which England might miss about Stokes is the leadership he provides.

Stokes said his pullout from the World Cup is a sacrifice that he is making to be able to remain an all-rounder.

"England, of course, will miss a player of that aura. But England have got the quality to cover that. They've got the batting line-up that's full of hitters and they've got some good pace bowling options and spin bowling options," he said.

"They'll miss the aura and the leadership skills of Ben Stokes, but they can cover him as a player," Broad added.