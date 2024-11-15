Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

K L Rahul hit by friendly fire while Kohli defies injury concerns

Kohli's form has been a major talking point in the lead-up to the five-test series following his struggles against New Zealand.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 08:29 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketK L RahulVirat Kholi

Follow us on :

Follow Us