K L Rahul hit by friendly fire while Kohli defies injury concerns

<p>Melbourne: India opener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-l-rahul">K L Rahul</a> left the field after being struck on the elbow by fast-bowling teammate Prasidh Krishna in an intra-squad match in Perth on Friday, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a> emerged to bat despite injury concerns ahead of the test series against Australia.</p><p>Rahul was hit by a rising delivery at the WACA and sought medical attention from staff as India's players started their three-day "match simulation" a week out from the series-opener at Perth Stadium.</p><p>He is likely to open with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yashasvi-jaiswal">Yashasvi Jaiswal</a> in the first test should captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> miss the match due to the expected arrival of his second child.</p><p>Kohli went for scans this week on an undisclosed injury, media reported, but came out to bat on Friday against a team comprising India A squad members and fringe players.</p><p>India staff did not provide immediate comment when contacted by <em>Reuters</em> about Rahul and Kohli's condition on Friday.</p><p>Kohli's form has been a major talking point in the lead-up to the five-test series following his struggles against New Zealand.</p>.K L Rahul suffers blow on elbow, management keeps close watch ahead of 1st Test against Australia.<p>The talismanic batter managed 93 runs at an average of 15.50 as India were whitewashed 3-0 by the Black Caps.</p><p>At the WACA, Kohli managed 15 runs, ESPNcricinfo reported, before nicking seamer Mukesh Kumar to the slips.</p><p>Under pressure to rebound in Australia after the stunning New Zealand setback, India opted to prepare the series with the intra-team warm-up rather than take on a local side in a tour match. </p>