K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja included in India’s squad for final three Tests against England; Virat Kohli to skip

BCCI has announced India’s squad for the final three Tests of the IDFC First Bank series against England. BCCI further informed that Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.
Senior players K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been included in the squad subject to fitness clearance from medical team, news agency PTI quoted BCCI as saying.
Squad
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.