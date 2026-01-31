Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka have a mountain to climb on final day

But Shreyas and Mohsin Khan (10, 34b, 1x6) added 26 runs for the ninth wicket as Karnataka notched up 316 all out in 110.2 overs, replying to Punjab's 309.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 16:45 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji TrophyShreyas Gopal

Follow us on :

Follow Us