Ranji Trophy: Karnataka escape with a draw

Even as the duo settled in for the long haul and ran between wickets as if chased, Karnataka resolved to negative tactics, kept seven fielders on the ropes, didn’t take the new ball for a long time for it would make run-scoring easier, wasted time, had more meetings, umpires were getting agitated, the air was thick… Finally, they decided to take the new ball, 20 overs after it was made available to them. Vyshak Vijaykumar (3/71) and Vidwath Kaverappa bowled with all nine fielders out on the ropes and managed to keep Tamil Nadu tied down just long enough to pick up a draw.