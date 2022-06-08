K L Rahul ruled out of T20 series against SA

KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain India against South Africa

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 20:48 ist
Indian cricketer K L Rahul. Credit: PTI File Photo

India skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to a groin injury, a day before the first match here.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side in his absence. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the series.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the entire T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday.

"Team India captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa."

The selection committee has not named replacements for Rahul and Kuldeep. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K L Rahul
Team India
T20 International
T20I
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 