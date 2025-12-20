Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kohli likely back at Chinnaswamy as KSCA eyes Vijay Hazare shift

The newly-elected KSCA office bearers have submitted a request seeking permission to host Hazare matches at Chinnaswamy and also met Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday to discuss the same.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 19:19 IST
Cricket newsVirat KohliKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us