Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KSCA elections deferred to December 30

On Monday, Electoral Officer B Basavaraaju wrote to the KSCA, postponing the elections to December 30 in order to clear all doubts among members regarding eligibility questions over certain candidates.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 21:03 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka NewsKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us