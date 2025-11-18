<p>Bengaluru: Following a day of dramatic developments, uncertainty loomed over the date of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) elections, which were scheduled to be held on November 30 as per earlier notifications.</p>.Venkatesh Prasad confirms candidature for KSCA president's post.<p>On Monday, Electoral Officer B Basavaraaju wrote to the KSCA, postponing the elections to December 30 in order to clear all doubts among members regarding eligibility questions over certain candidates. </p><p>KSCA member A V Shashidara had filed a civil suit in the trial court, challenging the managing committee's interpretation of the nine-year term rule, and had obtained an Interim Order without hearing the KSCA (Ex Parte).</p>