Madras High Court notice to Health Ministry, BCCI on plea against IPL matches over coronavirus scare

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to the Union Health Ministry and the cricket board (BCCI) on a PIL seeking a direction not to allow the conduct of IPL matches in view of coronavirus outbreak.

When the PIL by G Alex Benziger, an advocate came up, a bench of Justices M M Sundaresh and Krishnan Ramasamy sought the response of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department by March 23 and adjourned the matter.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre not to allow BCCI to conduct IPL matches from March 29 to May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19, he pointed out and claimed that the virus was spreading all over the world rapidly and creating a huge epidemic disaster.

The Italy Federation League, one of the oldest leagues in the world, has been severely affected and the football games were being played behind closed doors with no fans allowed at any football ground until April 3 by the Italian government, the petitioner noted. The petitioner said he had sent a representation to authorities not to allow the BCCI to conduct IPL T20 cricket matches. As there was no response, he moved the court, the petitioner added.