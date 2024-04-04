Mitchell Starc finally hits form in IPL as Kolkata go top

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc was a relieved man on Wednesday after he finally got among the wickets to help his team to a thumping away win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Starc's $2.98 million deal with Kolkata made him the most expensive player in league history but he struggled to get going in his first two matches, going wicketless and bleeding a combined 100 runs.

But the 34-year-old redeemed himself against Delhi by claiming 2-25 in three overs with fellow Australians David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as his victims.

Twice champions Kolkata racked up 272-7 before bowling out Delhi for 166 to soar to the top of the points table after three straight wins.

"You move on pretty quickly, because the games come thick and fast," Starc said after the match in Visakhapatnam.