Mohammad Wasim succeeds Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakitan's chief cricket selector

Reuters,
  • Dec 19 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 15:33 ist
Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Credit: AFP

Former test batsman Mohammad Wasim has been appointed Pakistan's chief selector, succeeding Misbah-ul-Haq, until the 2023 World Cup in India, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Misbah juggled dual roles for over a year before vacating the chief selector's post last month to focus on his job as Pakistan's head coach.

"Wasim's appointment is also part of our strategy to groom, develop and provide leadership opportunities to our talented cricketers," Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Currently the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim's first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the home series against South Africa next month.

"We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions," Wasim, 43, said.

"We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities." 

